Covid-19 Updates: 661 recoveries reported in UAE

661 new recoveries from coronavirus infection has been reported in UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced this on Sunday. The ministry also announced 392 new cases of the coronavirus and 1 death.

The total cases of coronavirus infection has reached at 44,925 in UAE. The total recoveries has reached at 32,425 and death toll is at 302. The number of active cases receiving medical treatment is 12,208.

48,000 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours.