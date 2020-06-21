Covid-19 Updates: 7 coronavirus deaths reported in Kuwait

505 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours in Kuwait. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) on Sunday citing the Health Ministry. 7 deaths due to the infection and 514 recoveries from the infection were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of infection in Kuwait has reached at 39,650. The death toll has reached at 336. The total number of recoveries from the ailment in Kuwait has rised to 31,240.

There are 186 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 36 people have completed mandatory institutional quarantine.

Kuwait has done 2,742 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing to 354,378 the country’s total virus tests so far.