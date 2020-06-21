Covid-19 Updates: Qatar reports 4 deaths due to coronavirus

4 more people had died in Qatar due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported this Sunday quoting the Ministry of Public Health.

881 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1,556 recoveries were also reported. The total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar has rised to 87,369,while the total recoveries rised to 68,319. Death toll due the pandemic has reached at 98.

8 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due , bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 221. 3,098 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the the last 24 hours in Qatar taking the total tests done so far to 320,792.