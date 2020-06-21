Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India reaches 55.49%

The recovery rate of Covid-19 has improved in India. The recovery rate has reached at 55.49% in the country. This was announced by the Ministry of health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As per the data released by the ministry 2,27,756 people affected with the Coronavirus have been cured so far in the country. During the last 24 hours, 13,925 people have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of active Corona cases in the country is 1,69,451.

In the last 24 hours, 15,413 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country and thus the total number of cases in the country has rised to 4,10,461. This is the highest number of cases registered in a single day since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

306 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 13,254. With this, the case fatality rate reached 3.22% in the country. 1,90,730 tests of Coronavirus samples were conducted in the country within 24 hours.