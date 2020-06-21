‘Facing health issues due to the ‘torture’ under the Congress regime’, says BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya Singh Thakur, the Lok Sabha member of BJP from Bhopal has said that she is having many health issues due to the torture she faced under the Congress regime. She said this after participating the the International Yoga Day event at the state BJP headquarters.

“I sustained several injuries due to torture by the Congress for nine years. Many injuries resurface due to this torture. There was formation of pus and swelling in my eyes and brain. I have blurred vision in the right eye and I cant see at all from the left one,” she said, referring to her imprisonment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.