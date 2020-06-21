Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Father’s Day 2020: Alia Bhatt shares a touching note for Mahesh Bhatt

Jun 21, 2020, 11:49 pm IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a touching note about her father and noted Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on the occasion of Fathers Day.

” my father, my friend.. my rock when I need to be held.. my water when I need to flow.. my air when I want to fly.. how one person can be soo many people I’ve never understood.. but what I have understood is there’s no one like you!
my special special beautiful daddy.. I feel so grateful to know you everyday! Thank you for making me and being you! I love you”, the actress wrote on Instagram.

