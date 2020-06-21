Khalistani separatist group banned in India write letter to Chinese president condemning India’s action against Chinese soldiers

A pro-Khalistani separatist group named ‘Sikhs for Justice’ has came supporting China in the Galwan Valley stand-off. The UK-based Khalistani separatist group supported Pakistan’s ISI has written a letter against India to the Chinese President Xi Jinping condemning ‘Indian government’s violent aggression against China’ .

In a letter written to Chinese President, the Sikh separatist group said that they emphasized with the people of China and claimed as they themselves are a group of people who land and resources are under Indian occupation and who have faced “genocide at the hands of Indian state since 1947”.

Last year, the Modi government had finally banned the pro-Khalistan outfit for its separatist agenda.