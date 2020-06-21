Special Yajna at Kurukshetra witnessing Solar eclipse after 5000 years

A special yajna is conducted in Kurukshetra, witnessing a solar eclipse centred around it after 5000 years. This solar eclipse is deemed as highly important by expert astrologers of Kashi and Haridwar. They term it as a “Vilakshan Suryagrahan”.Lord Sri Krishna came to Brahm Sarovar from Dwaraka to take the holy dip on this celestial occasion as per ancient scriptures.

Ritual holy dip in Brahm Sarovar is restricted due to Covid pandemic,but traditional havan will be conducted.The havan will be preceded by Swami Gurusharanand of Karnesh Ashram.

Astrologers also bet the Covid pandemic will recede in India after this Solar eclipse.