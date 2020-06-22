“Centre should stop emotionally manipulating people”: Kamal Haasan slams centre over Galwan clash

During the recent all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asserted that neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor has anyone taken over any post. After the prime minister faced criticism over the statement, the prime minister’s office had said, “Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the prime minister at the all-party meeting on Friday.”

Reacting to the statements, actor-politician Kamal Haasan asked the prime minister to stay away from emotionally manipulating people.

In a statement, the Makkal Needhi Maiam leader pointed out that the “mischief lies in continuing to emotionally manipulate people with such statements,” and requested the prime minister and his supporters to stop doing that.

Haasan said, “Questions cannot be treated as anti-national. Right to ask questions is the base of democracy and we will continue asking till we hear the truth.”

Demanding transparency and accountability from the government over the issue, he said certain information could be classified, but the government can “manage communication better than by just saying, ‘don’t doubt the army’ and ‘don’t be an anti-national’. We are beyond all that now. Let us have some transparency and accountability for a change,”.

Questioning the success of the meeting that PM Modi had with Chinese Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, Haasan said if the death of soldiers is the ” result of the government’s diplomacy, then either their strategy has failed miserably or they failed to read the intentions of the Chinese.”

Further, he sought to know what is being done to “control China’s belligerence.”