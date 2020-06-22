Chinese citizens asks Chinese government to ‘learn from India and to show respect to Chinese soldiers

Many Chinese citizens has come forward criticizing the Chinese government over the censorship in the country. The Chinese government has not revealed about the clash in the Galwan Valley and the causalities. This has reported by India Today.

As per reports, many Chinese social media users took to Weibo to raise questions on Chinese censorship while demanding transparency over the total casualties suffered by the PLA. The netizens in China has asked the Chinese government to learn from India when it comes to showing respect for one’s soldiers.

“It shows the high degree of solidarity of the Indian nation. What about us? We should learn from India and show respect to our soldiers. Why don’t we openly hold memorial services for the soldiers who died?…”, reads the message.

Another message similarly praised India for holding memorial service for its martyred soldiers and said that it shows the high-respect India vests in its soldiers who defend the country.

“Just want to understand why the casualties of the People’s Liberation Army are not released but they are expected to sacrifice their lives for protection of the nation? Come on, China only play tricks on the outside and suppresses opinions on the inside”, reads the message.