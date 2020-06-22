‘Chinese soldiers brutally tortured’: Malayali soldier severely injured in Galwan Valley face-off makes shocking revelation

‘Do not worry about me, I will come back’, these are the words of a brave Malayali soldier who was severely injured in the Galwan Valley face off. Havildar Vishu has been brutally tortured by the Chinese armed forces during the clash. He is under treatment.

He revelaed that the Chinese soldiers has brutally tortured the Indian soldiers. His hand has been broken and the whole body has been swelled.

34 year old Vishnu has been in Bihar regiment for 16 years. He was transferred to Ladakh from Bihar only 7 months ago.

As per his family, Vishnu will return to his come town in Alappuzha once his treatment is over.

Twenty Indian soldiers including the commanding officer of an infantry battalion Col B Santosh Babu were killed on June 15-16 in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan valley.