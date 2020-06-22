‘Cipremi’ : Medicine for treatment of Covid-19 launched in India

Giving a big sigh to world, a medicine for the treatment of coronavirus infection has been launched in India. The Indian drug manufacturing company, Cipla has launched the drug on Monday. Cipla has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in the country.

As per reports, the drug will be marketed by both the government and market channels. The price of the drug is not yet declared.

The antiviral drug named ‘Cipremi’ is in the form of lyophilized powder (freeze dry) for injection 100mg.

‘Cipremi’ has been approved for adult and paediartric patients who have been hospitalised. The newly launched drug will be more effective for those who are on oxygen support after falling ill to coronavirus.