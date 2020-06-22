Commodity Market: Gold prices surges to record high

In the commodity market the price gold has touched a new record high. On Monday, the price of yellow metal has rised by Rs.160 per 8 gram to reach at a new record high of Rs.35680 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 4460 per gram.

On Saturday, the price of yellow metal was seen an upward rally.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold futures rose 0.7% to Rs. 48,289 per 10 gram. Silver also posted strong gains. July silver futures on MCX rose 1.2% to Rs. 49,190 per kg. Gold and silver prices had surged 1.2% and 1.5% in the previous session.

In the international market, Spot gold was up 0.4% at US dollar 1,749.54 per ounce after earlier hitting Us dollar 1,751 during the session. US gold futures jumped 0.6% to US dollar 1,763.80 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, silver gained 1% to US dollar 17.78 and platinum climbed 0.7% to US dollar 811.10.