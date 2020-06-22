Covid-19 Updates: 1034 coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

1034 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Qatar. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health. The ministry also announced 1637 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Qatar now stands at 88403 and there are 18348 active cases under treatment. The total number of recoveries in Qatar stands at 69956 cases.The death toll has reached at 99.

3778 Covid-19 tests were conducted in last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 324570 tests.

11 patients were admitted to intensive care , bringing the total number of critical cases that are currently in critical care to 219 cases.