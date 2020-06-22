Covid-19 Updates: 434 coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

434 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Bahrain. This was announced by Ministry of Health on Monday. 273 expatriate workers were in this newly diagnosed cases. Thus the the total number of confirmed infections in Bahrain has rised to 18,227.

The ministry also announced 629 recoveries and 1 death. The total recoveries in Bahrain has rised to 16,419 and death toll has reached at 63. A 90-year-old Bahraini citizen has died due to the infection .

169 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment, of which 32 are in a critical condition. 5,250 cases are stable out of a total of 5,282 active cases. Bahrain has conducted 7,379 new COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.