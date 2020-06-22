Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 88 lakhs globally

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 88 lakhs globally. The death toll rose to 4,65,826.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 88,57, 137 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported across the world.

The US has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,269,463 and 1,19, 868 deaths. Brazil’s total cases have surpassed 10 lakh (1,032,913), only second to the US case load. Other countries with over two lakh cases include Russia, India, UK, Peru, Spain, Italy, Chile and Iran.