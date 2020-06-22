Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India improves to 56%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has increasing in the country. As per the updated data announced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare the rate has reached at 56%.

Till now, a total of 2,37,195 patients have been cured of COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 affected people have recovered.

Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases . The difference between the recovered patients and the active COVID-19 cases continues to widen. Today, the number of recovered people has crossed the number of active patients by 62,808. Death toll has reached at 13699. The total number of coronavirus infection has reached at 425282.

In the last 24 hours, 1,43,267 samples were tested, whereas the total number of samples tested so far is 69,50,493.