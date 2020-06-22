‘Great Firewall of China blocks Narendra Modi’s website and allows Rahul Gandhi’s website

A national media has reported that China has blocked the official website of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at the same time has allowed the official website of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to be accessed in all its major provinces. This has been reported by OPIndia.

China is known to heavily regulate and censor domestic internet usage and actively blocks any websites or links that are seen as going against the narrative of the communist party or perceived interest of the nation. The combination of all such regulatory or technological censorship is often termed The Great Firewall of China.

A large number of foreign websites, predominantly media and social media portals, and search engines, are blocked in China.There are publicly available tools on the internet that tells if a particular website or URL is blocked in China or not. They are popularly known as the great Chinese firewall tests.

The media has reported that after conducting tests they had found out that Narendra Modi’s website is blocked and Rahul Gandhi’s website was ‘passed’ by the Great Firewall of China.

This can be confirmed by the website chinafirewalltest, a tool that informs whether a website is blocked by China or not. While testing the narendramodi.in site, it informs that “No servers were able to reach your site. This means that your site is most likely NOT accessible from within mainland China.”

But when the URL for Rahul Gandhi’s website, rahulgandhi.in is entered into the field to test, it is shown as accessible from all servers in China. It may be noted that both websites have .in as top level domains.Another online tool used to check Chinese censorship on internet sites also returns the same result.