‘Hostility extended to citizenship’: Nepal amends citizenship law for Indians

Following border tensions with India,Nepal has made its citizenship laws tougher for Indians. Indian women marrying Nepali men will have to wait for 7 years to apply for Nepalese citizenship.

This new rule is applicable only for Indian citizens.Ram Bahadur Thappa confirmed the report and justified Nepal governments action citing recent Indian law permitting citizenship for foreign women who marry Indian men after 7 years.

The Indian citizenship act excludes Nepalese women from the 7 year waiting period of citizenship.

Nepals latest move is a reflection of the neighboring nations disturbed relations.