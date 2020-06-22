Nepal who teamed up with China to provocate India get back-stabbed by China: China occupies Nepal village

Nepal who came provocating India by join its hands with China has got back-stabbed by China. As per reports, China has occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal. As such, the village has now been annexed to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.National media reported that the Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took strict stand against India to eyewash to suppress the events in its own territory.

Even though Rui is still included in the map of Nepal, China has removed the boundary pillars to legitimise its occupation. The village which consists of about 72 houses, has reportedly been under siege. According to the Land Revenue Office (Gorkha), it has a record of revenue collected from the residents of the village of Rui. News 24 reported that the records are still secured in file number one in the Land Revenue Office.

Nepal has been at loggerheads with India over the supposed encroachment of regions such as Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

News 24 reported that pillar number 35 was demarcated as the border between Samdo and Rui village. However, during the restoration work of the pillar no. 35, owing to negligence, the village came under Chinese occupation.”