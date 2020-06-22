NIA investigation under UAPA demanded in Congress party’s deal with Chinese Communist Party

Prominent Supreme Court lawyer and BJP leader Mahesh Jethmalani demanded a NIA probe under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act about the MoU signed by Congress party with Communist Party of China in 2008. Mahesh Jethmalani took to his Twitter account to raise his demand.

Jethmalani has shared a photograph on his Twitter account and said that the NIA must initiate an investigation and secure the agreement signed by Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the Congress party with the ruling party in China.

This picture of Rahul Gandhi signing an agreement in 2008 in China with Sonia and Xi in the background has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. The NIA must initiate an investigation under the Unlawful Activities ( Prevention) Act and secure the agreement pic.twitter.com/WCn1TY6E28 — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) June 21, 2020

He said that the agreement signed in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and current Chinese President Xi Jinping has possible sinister implications for the country’s security. He also said that the NIA should secure the agreement.

The agreement was signed between the two parties on 7th August in 2008 in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

At that time, Congress party was leading the UPA-I govt in India and Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of the National Advisory Council. The agreement was signed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Wang Jia Rui, Minister in the international department of the CPC, in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and the then Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping.