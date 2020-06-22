US sends Javeline anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

The US military has prepared to send a cargo military sales equipments to Ukraine, including missiles for Javelin anti-tank systems, the US Transport command said in a Twitter message published on Sunday.

“Airmen assigned to Dover Air Force Base load foreign military sales equipment onto an [aircraft of] Atlas Air Worldwide destined for Ukraine,” reads the statement of the U.S. Transportation Command on Twitter.

$17 million worth military equipment’s worth high end battle field radios, ammunition are also included in the cargo together with Javelin anti-tank missile system.

Javelin anti-tank missiles have the characteristic property of attacking tanks from their turret side ie,the top side where there armour is the thinnest. The missile is equipped with advanced auto infrared guidance system which actively engages with a moving target till destroying it.