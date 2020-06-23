Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar quits social media

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar has announced to quit social media citing ‘hatred, nepotism, jealously, bossy people and suicides.’

Taking to Instagram, the Aankh Marey singer wrote, “Going to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s freedom, love, respect, care, fun, acceptance, good people.”

Neha further said, “Not hatred, nepotism, jealously, judgements, bossy people, suicides, bad people. Good night!”.

“Don’t worry I’m not dying. Lol! just going away for a couple of days,” she added.

“I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me.. Don’t worry I’m okay.. Love you guys,” Neha wrote in the caption.