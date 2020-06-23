Coronavirus : Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali to launch first Ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19 today

Baba Ramdev’s ayurvedic brand Patanjali will on Tuesday launch an evidence-based Ayurvedic medicine for the deadly coronavirus infection. The medicine will be launched at 12 PM today.

“Proud launch of first and foremost evidence-based ayurvedic medicine for #corona contagion, #SWASARI_VATI, #CORONIL, is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 noon from #Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar,” Patanjali Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acharya Balkrishna announced in a tweet.

According to the company, the new Ayurvedic medicine developed by the team can cure a COVID-19 patient in five to 14 days.

“We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” CEO Balkrishna said.

He claimed that patients who took the medicine recovered within 14 days and then tested negative. “So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us,” he said.