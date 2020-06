Coronavirus : Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman at quarantine centre

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at the quarantine centre at New Bhoomi Park in Malad’s Janakalyan Nagar on Monday, police said.The accused identified as Amit Tatkare is a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) contract labourer, confirmed the police.

“The BMC contract labourer called the 21-year-old woman to the quarantine centre, and asked her to say ‘I love you’ but she refused. Meanwhile, the man grabbed her hand. He has been arrested,” Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Shinde said.

The man allegedly called the woman to the quarantine centre claiming that she had been tested positive for COVID-19. Upon her arrival, he misbehaved with her. She later filed a complaint with police leading to his arrest.

The woman is known to be negative for coronavirus.

“On the basis of the woman’s complaint, Charkop police have registered a case against two accused under Section 354 of the IPC. One of the accused named Amit Tatkare has been arrested,” Shinde added.