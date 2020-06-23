Health and Life : Is it safe to have sex during Covid19 pandemic?

Covid-19 cases are increasing every day in the world as well as in India. About 1500 to 2 thousand new cases are being reported daily in India. In view of this, the lockdown has been extended. Fear of the spread of Covid-19 and the increasing lockdown has created a lot of turmoil in the lives of most of us. Not only this, there is also an atmosphere of fear and anxiety in the mind about many common things and one such question is “Is it safe to have sex during Covid-19 infection and epidemic?”

Since most people have been locked in their homes for more than a month and there are reports of an increasing number of Covid-19 patients daily, it is safe to have sex with a partner or not. But the reality is that there is no simple answer to this fact because so far there have not been many studies in this subject. But according to a study done at the University of Utah in the United States, there is no possibility of spreading of Covid-19 infection by semen.

Now if you are thinking that you will be saved from Covid-19 by having sex wearing a mask, then this is also very unlikely. This is because the face mask or face cover alone is not completely helpful in protecting Covid-19. Along with the mask, you also need to follow the cleanliness of your hands, respiratory cleanliness and physical distancing. But unfortunately, you will not be able to follow any of these things during sex.