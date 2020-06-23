Radhika Apte’s directorial debut wins international accolade

Radhika Apte’s directorial debut,’The Sleep walkers’ received international recognition in the ‘Pam Spring International short fest which was hosted Online.

The short film won ‘The Best Midnight Short’ in the Midnight Short Category. Surely, this award would have boosted the morale of the 34-year old actress.The ‘Andhadhun’ actress took to Instagram to share the delightful news with her fans and followers. She wrote, “Thank you!! @psfilmfest ?? we are so thrilled to have won the Best Midnight Short at the Palm Spring Festival!!! #Repost @psfilmfest with @get_repost The winner of the Best Midnight Short Award is…. “The Sleepwalkers”! Congratulations!”

The audiences and friends from the industry have also appreciated the actress turned director for her donning the director’s hat.