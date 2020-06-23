World premeire of ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ on Amazon Prime

The members of Amazon Prime will have one more big reason to relish on July. The exclusive world premeire of Musical romantic drama ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ will be available on 3rd July in more than 200 countries. The film stars Malayalam super star Jayasurya and multitalented actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi makes her comeback to Malayalam film industry after a long stint of 14 years. Aditi made her on-screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006

The stunning visuals of the movie are shot by cinematographer Anu Moothedath.Editing is done by Deepu Joshi and the music is composed by talented M Jayachandran.The melodious lyrics are penned by Hari Narayan and songs sung by Sudeep Palanad. The director of ‘Sufiyum Sujatayum’ is Vijay Babu .Vijay Babu’s production house ‘Friday film house gave Amazon Prime the rights to stream the movie.

“Sufiyum Sujatayum” is among several regional and Bollywood films acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a direct-to-digital release, including the Hindi film “Gulabo Sitabo” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual “Penguin” starring Keerthy Suresh, and the Tamil film “Pongmagal Vandhal” with actor Jyothika in lead role.