Commodity Market: Gold prices touches all-time high

In the commodity market in Kerala the price of sovereign gold has touched a record high. On Wednesday, the price of yellow metal has rised by Rs. 240 to reach at all-time high of Rs. 65760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4470. On June 22 gold was reached at a high price of Rs. 35680.

Spot gold was also trading high in the international market. The price of spot gold was increased by 0.2% to reach at US dollar 1769.59. US gold futures rose 0.4% to US dollar 1,789.20.

In the Indian Market gold is priced at Rs.48,333 per 10 gram. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the August gold futures rose about 0.4% to a new high of Rs. 48,420 per 10 gram. Silver rates dropped with futures on MCX edging lower by 0.14% to Rs. 48,716 per kg.