Coronavirus : Centre asks Patanjali to stop ‘Coronil Kit’ advertisements

Hours after Yoga Guru Ramdev launched Patanjali’s Coronil Kit, claiming to cure Covid-19, the Union Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday took congnisance of the matter and asked the company to provide details of medicines and to stop advertising or publicising such claims.

Issuing a statement, the AYUSH Ministry said that it has taken cognizance of news in media about Ayurvedic medicines developed for COVID-19 treatment by Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

“The company asked to provide details of medicines and to stop advertising or publicising such claims till the issue is duly examined,” the Ministry of AYUSH said.

The Ministry has also asked the Patanjali for details of sample size, sites, hospitals where research study was conducted, and ethics panel clearance.

“Patanjali has been asked to provide at the earliest details of name and composition of the medicine being claimed for COVID treatment,” the AYUSH ministry said.