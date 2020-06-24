Covid-19 Updates: 1142 new coronavirus cases in Oman

1142 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Wednesday by Omani news agency (ONA) citing the Heath Ministry. The newly diagnosed cases comprise 671 Omanis and 471 foreign residents.

Thus the total number of infection in Oman has rised to 33,536. The death toll has increased to 142 as 2 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Oman’s overall recoveries from coronavirus pandemic has increased by 693 to take the total to 17,972.

100 patients are currently receiving intensive care treatment.Oman has conducted 3,585 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.