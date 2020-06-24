Covid-19 Updates: 3 coronavirus deaths reported in Kuwait

3 more people had died of coronavirus pandemic in Kuwait. This was announced on Wednesday by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the Ministry of Health’s data. The KUNA also announced 846 new cases of coronavirus and 505 recoveries.

The total number of coronavirus infection in Kuwait has thus rised to 41,879 and recoveries has rised to 32,809. The death toll has reached at 337.

There are 153 patients receiving intensive care treatment. 84 more people, including 34 Kuwaitis and 50 foreign residents, have completed mandatory institutional quarantine.

Kuwait has done 3,985 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing to 365,224 the country’s total virus tests .