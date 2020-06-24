Covid-19 Updates: 5 deaths due to coronavirus in Qatar

5 more people had died in Qatar due to coronavirus. This was announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health. The ministry also confirmed 1,199 new cases of infection.

The death toll in Qatar has rised to 104, while the country’s overall infections have shoot up to 90,778. 1,582 patients have made full recovery, taking the total number of confirmed recoveries to 73,083.

There are 17,591 active cases in Qatar , including 1,068 critical and 219 seriously ill patients under intensive care.

During the past 24 hours, 4,231 people have tested for the COVID-19 virus, pushing the total number of tests conducted in Qatar to 333,172