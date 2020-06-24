Covid-19 Updates: 655 new coronavirus cases in Bahrain

The Bahrain health ministry on Wednesday reported 655 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 588 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 379 were among expatriate workers, 264 new cases were contacts of active cases, and 12 were travel related. Total recoveries are now at 17,450.

There are currently 117 cases receiving treatment, of which 36 are in a critical condition. 5,509 cases are stable out of a total of 5545 active cases.

The total cases of coronavirus infection in Bahrain stands at 23062. The death toll is at 68.