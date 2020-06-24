Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India reaches 56%

The recovery rate form Covid-19 infection has reached at 56.70% in India. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare.Till now 2,58, 685 coronavirus patients have been cured so far.

During the last 24 hours, 10,495 people have recovered from Covid-19. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 1,83,022.

15,968 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 4,56,183. The death toll has reached at 14476 in the country.

2,15,195 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by laboratories in one day.