Dubai based airlines announces resuming of passenger flight service

Flydubai, the Dubai based budget airline company has announced that it will resume its passenger flight service from July 7. Flydubai will operate passenger flights to 24 destinations from July 7. It will be increased to 66 during the summer.

“Flights are available for booking from today and will operate from July 7. We are initially planning to operate to 24 destinations and we will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer. This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel”, said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer of flydubai.

The airline will operate to the following 24 following destinations, subject to government approvals:

Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Baku, Beirut, Belgrade, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Isfahan, Juba, Kabul, Khartoum, Kiev, Krakow, Lar, Nur-Sultan, Prague, Sarajevo, Shiraz, Sofia, Tbilisi, Tehran, Yerevan.