DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“Due to the misadventures of one dynasty, We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land”: BJP president hits out at Congress

Jun 24, 2020, 05:01 pm IST

“One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynasty throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” Nadda tweeted.

“It is the Opposition’s right to ask questions. The All Party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who?” he further said.

“One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity,” the BJP chief said in his third time.“Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them,” Nadda said in his final tweet.

“Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them”, BJP president again tweeted.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close