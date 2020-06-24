“Due to the misadventures of one dynasty, We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land”: BJP president hits out at Congress

“One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynasty throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the Government,” Nadda tweeted.

Due to the misadventures of one dynasty: We lost thousands of square kilometers of our land. The Siachen glacier was almost gone. And much more. No wonder India has rejected them. pic.twitter.com/QOGZH7WGNd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

“It is the Opposition’s right to ask questions. The All Party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who?” he further said.

A rejected and ejected dynasty is NOT equal to the entire Opposition. One dynasty’s interests are not India’s interests. Today, the nation is united and supportive of our armed forces. This is the time for unity and solidarity. Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

It is the Opposition’s right to ask questions. The All Party Meeting saw healthy deliberations, with several Opposition leaders giving their valuable inputs. They also fully supported the Centre in determining the way ahead. One family was an exception. Any guesses who? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2020

