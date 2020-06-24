Gulf country announces that expats outside the country will not be allowed to return until end of COVID-19 pandemic

Saudi Arabia has announced that the expats outside the country will be not allowed to return to Saudi until end of COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced by the General Directorate of Saudi Passports (Jawazat).

“Welcome dear. you will not be allowed to return till the end of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, and the decision on return will be announced officially, and under a valid entry visa,” the directorate tweeted.

“No entry for expat residents until the end of the pandemic.” It replied to an inquiry asking whether a resident with an exit and return visa can return before his entry visa ends.

“In case a resident is outside the Kingdom, the mechanism for extending the exit and return visa will be announced through official channels after the end of the coronavirus pandemic crisis,” the authority added.

The authority explained that new decisions or instructions will be announced through official channels.