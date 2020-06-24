New guidelines issued for chartering repatriation flights to India from UAE

The guidelines for chartering flights to India from UAE has been revised. The guidelines to chartering flights to carry expats in UAE were issued by the Indian Embassy in UAE. The new standard operating procedure (SOP) will be come to effect from June 25.

Under the new SOPs the following steps will be required to be followed for chartering a flight from UAE to India for repatriation:

1. Chartering entities should identify an Air Transport Operator (ATO) on their own.

2. ATOs send the receiving state (where the destination airport is located) their flight plans, state clearance forms and passenger manifests directly, with a copy to the Embassy/Consulate. While the Embassy/Consulate will vet the passenger manifest, the ATO simultaneously should proceed to get State Clearance for the flight directly in writing.

3. Once the state clearance is in hand, the ATO takes a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the manifest from the Embassy/Consulate.

4. With the state clearance and NOC from the Embassy/Consulate, the ATO should approach the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for flight clearance.

5. States and ATOs manage flight schedules, frequency etc. with regard to all arriving passengers. They should also coordinate with each other where chartered flights have mixed domicile passengers.

6. Where required, chartering entities finalise quarantine arrangements directly with the states.

The contact list of State Coordinators who will be the points of contact for ATOs (both Indian and foreign) have been shared with the ATOs who can work out the schedule of their chartered flights with them, from now onward.