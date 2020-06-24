UAE makes important announcement

Sharjah has announced that it will resume the parking fees from July 1. This was announced by Sharjah Municipality. The parking fees was suspended from April 1.

The municipality will collect parking fees for these 40,000 spaces from July 1, coinciding with the reopening of the economic and tourism sectors. The reopening of businesses requires provision of public parking at all times.

Abu Dhabi also had announced that normal parking fees will be applicable in the emirate from July 1 after a three-month exemption announced in March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The municipality has provided 40,000 parking spaces for free to residents as part of a package of exemptions and facilities approved by the government to support citizens and residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.