Covid-19 Updates: 1366 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

1366 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the Omani news agency (ONA) quoting the Health Ministry. The ministry also announced 2 deaths and 548 recoveries.

The newly diagnosed cases comprise 680 Omanis and 686 foreign residents. Thus the overall infection in Oman has rised to 34,902.The overall recoveries has increased to 18,520 and the death toll has reached at 144. There are 107 patients currently receiving intensive care treatment. Oman has conducted 3,835 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.