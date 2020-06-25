Covid-19 Updates: 2 coronavirus deaths in Kuwait

909 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. This was announced on Thursday by the Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) citing the Ministry of Heath. The ministry also reported 2 deaths and 558 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases include 479 Kuwaitis or 52.7% and 430 foreigners or 47.3%. Thus the total number of coronavirus infection has rised to 42,788. The death toll has reached at 339. The total number of recoveries from the disease in Kuwait rised to 33,367.

There are 152 patients receiving intensive care treatment, and 9,082 are still receiving treatment .106 more people have completed mandatory institutional .

3,286 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Kuwait in the last 24 hours, bringing to 368,510 the country’s total virus tests so far.