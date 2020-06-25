Covid-19 Updates: 2 deaths due coronavirus reported in Qatar

1,060 new coronavirus cases were reported by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar. Thus the total number of coronavirus infection in Qatar has rised to 91,838. The ministry also announced 2 deaths. Thus the death toll has reached at 106.

1,461 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries in Qatar to 74,544. There are 17,188 active cases, including 993 critical and 212 seriously ill patients under intensive care.

In the last 24 hours, 4,324 people have tested for the COVID-19 virus, pushing the total number of tests conducted across the country to 337,496.