Covid-19 Updates: 41 coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia

Jun 25, 2020, 08:30 pm IST

3,139 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. The health Ministry in Saudi Arabia also announced   41 more deaths and 5,085 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infections in Saudi Arabia has rised  to 170,639 and the death toll has reached at 1428.  Among the total infections are 51,325 active cases, including 2,206 critically ill patients who received treatment under intensive care. The total recoveries has reached at 117,882 .

Dammam reported the highest number of confirmed infections on Thursday, with 333 new cases, followed by Mecca with 331. Capital city Riyadh has  reported   241 cases.

