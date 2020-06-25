Covid-19 Updates: 41 coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia

3,139 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. The health Ministry in Saudi Arabia also announced 41 more deaths and 5,085 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infections in Saudi Arabia has rised to 170,639 and the death toll has reached at 1428. Among the total infections are 51,325 active cases, including 2,206 critically ill patients who received treatment under intensive care. The total recoveries has reached at 117,882 .

Dammam reported the highest number of confirmed infections on Thursday, with 333 new cases, followed by Mecca with 331. Capital city Riyadh has reported 241 cases.