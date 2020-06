430 new coronavirus infection were reported in UAE. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in UAE on Thursday. The ministry also announced 1 death and 760 recoveries.

Thus the total number of coronavirus infection UAE has reached at 46, 563. The death toll has reached at 308 and the total recoveries stood at 35,165.The ministry conducted more than 49,000 tests across the emirates.