DOS announces privatisation of space sector in India

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has opened its doors to private companies. As a result, many private companies can work in India’s special sector. On this occasion, ISRO Chairman K.Shivan said, “India is one of the countries with the best space technology in the space sector,”.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while delivering the fourth chunk of the Rs 20 lakh crore Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Special Economic Package, aimed to transform the Indian economy into a self-reliant one.The private players will be encouraged to participate in the wide open opportunities of space exploration. The private companies will be allowed to use ISRO’s knowledge and resources to make further developments in space technology, she concluded.

The announcement come after the Department of Space announced Cabinet approval on 24 June on reforms to boost private participation in the entire range of India’s activities in space.