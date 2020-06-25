Hero MotoCorp set to launch Xtreme 160R in India : Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the Hero Xtreme 160R in India. The fact that the company has begun the test ride registration process on its website hints at the upcoming launch. The motorcycle was initially supposed to be launched in March 2020 but then India got hit by the Coronavirus pandemic and the launch was delayed.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is already listed on the company’s website. In terms of styling, it is sharp. The styling is modern and the angular lines work well on the design. The sculpted fuel tank along with the blacked out engine and frame add to the sporty look. The stance of the motorcycle is muscular too and quite likeable. As far as the engine is concerned, the Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc, single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected and BS6 compliant. The engine makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that the motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.