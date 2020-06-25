Hirakud dam opened,Floodwater gushes through 10 sluice gates

The gates of the Hirakud Dam were opened on Thursday after traditional worship. Currently, 10 gates are being pumped out of the Diamond Reservoir for the first time this year. According to tradition, first Hirakud Patu No. 4, then No. 7 and then other gates as required.

Hirakud Dam,built across Mahanadi in Odisha is the first major multipurpose river valley projects started after India’s independence.Hirakud Reservoir,creates a lake which is 55 km long.The dam was completed in 1953 and was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 13 January 1957.

The dam met the irrigation needs of 1,347,000 acres of land and generated 48 GW of electric power

at the time slowly reaching to its current potential when the reservoir was full on 1966.