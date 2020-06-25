Mexican doctors confused of ‘unheard case’ in medical history, Triplets with Corona virus though parents tested negative !

A worrying case recorded first time ever in medical history has come to light in Mexico. Three children (triplets) born with congenital corona have been positively identified here. But the worries are that both the parents of the new-born are cleared of Covid infection. That’s why doctors are worried.

Doctors have handed over the data to a team of researchers to find out the cause. According to health officials, they have never seen anything like this before. The triplets, a girl and two boys, were tested four hours after being born about six weeks early last week in the central state San Luis Potosi, health authorities said. State Health Secretary Dr. Monica Liliana Rangel Martinez told reporters that it is protocol to test all premature babies for the virus.

When the report came out positive,health experts initially thought babies mother was an asymptomatic carrier. For this reason, the child’s parents were also tested for Covid but their reports came in negative. “The parents results are negative,which catches our attention,” said Monica Rangel, during a news conference on Tuesday.Rangel added the triplets born on June 17 will remain hospitalized and under observation and are now recovering from the disease.

Mexico stands secong in the world for the number of Covid infected with more than 191,000 coronavirus cases and 23,377 deaths.