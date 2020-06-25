 Rajiv Gandhi Foundation controlled by Congress has received Chinese funds,accuses BJP 

BJP has accused that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation controlled by Congress has received funds from China. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that in its annual report of 2005-06, had included the Chinese donations in the list of general donors.

“Did the then UPA government take a bribe from the Chinese? Is it not true that after taking this donation, the foundation recommended a free trade agreement with China, which was heavily tilted in favour of the Chinese,” Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

As per reports Chinese government had donated Rs 10 lakh to the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’ in 2006 to give ‘financial assistance’ to its charities.

According to a document available on Chinese Embassy in India website, the then Chinese Ambassador to India to India Sun Yuxi had donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which has links to the Congress party and is run by Congress leaders.

“To show the friendly sentiments of the Chinese people towards the Indian people, Mr. Sun Yuxi, Chinese Ambassador to India, on behalf of China Charity Foundation, donated 10 lakhs rupees to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on January 27 to give financial assistance to its charities,” the Chinese Embassy in India website reads.

Manmohan Malhoutra, who was the Secretary-General of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation at that time, had received the funds on behalf of the Sonia Gandhi-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.